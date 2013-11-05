(Corrects EBITDA number in paragraph 4 to 29.2 mln euros, not 392.7 mln)

FRANKFURT Nov 5 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland added fewer subscribers during the third-quarter than expected.

The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said on Tuesday it had won 76,000 new subscribers, a key measure for investors to estimate when the broadcaster will make a net profit.

That was below average expectations of 81,500 in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of four analysts ranging from 80,000-85,000.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent to 29.2 million euros ($39.45 million).

Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, with further strong growth next year.

($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)