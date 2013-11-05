Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
(Corrects EBITDA number in paragraph 4 to 29.2 mln euros, not 392.7 mln)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland added fewer subscribers during the third-quarter than expected.
The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said on Tuesday it had won 76,000 new subscribers, a key measure for investors to estimate when the broadcaster will make a net profit.
That was below average expectations of 81,500 in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of four analysts ranging from 80,000-85,000.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent to 29.2 million euros ($39.45 million).
Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, with further strong growth next year.
($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.