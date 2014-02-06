FRANKFURT Feb 6 German pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland gave a more cautious than expected
outlook on Thursday, saying it expected 2014 operating earnings
to come in at 70-90 million euros ($95-$122 million).
That is below the average analysts' expectation for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
113 million euros, with estimates in a Reuters poll of eight
analysts ranging from 89.1-168 million euros.
The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's
entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said it signed
up 138,00 new subscribers during the fourth quarter.
The average analysts' expectation was for 153,000 new
subscribers.