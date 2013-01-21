* 2012 operating loss 48-58 mln eur vs consensus 48 mln

* 2012 ARPU 31.88 eur vs 30.46 eur in 2011, Q4 ARPU up 4.5 pct

* Sets subscription price for rights issue at 4.46 eur/shr

* Shares indicated 1.3 percent lower

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 Sky Deutschland AG's operating loss narrowed last year as the German pay-TV operator benefited from a busy sports summer.

The company said on Monday its full-year loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) narrowed to between 48 million euros ($63.8 million) and 58 million euros from 155.5 million a year earlier. Analyst consensus was for a loss of 48 million euros, according to Reuters data.

Sky Deutschland - which is due to publish a full set of 2012 and fourth-quarter results on Feb. 28 - has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while it has invested about a billion euros in the business.

Sky said its average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to 31.88 euros in 2012 from 30.46 euros in 2011, with a 4.5 percent improvement in the fourth quarter to 32.70 euros.

The news comes a week after Sky said it was raising a gross 438 million euros via a private placement with shareholder News Corp - raising the media conglomerate's stake in Sky to 54.5 percent - and a rights issue.

Sky said on Monday it set the subscription price for the rights issue at 4.46 euros per share. The stock, which closed at 4.75 euros on Friday, is indicated to decline by 1.3 percent when the market opens at 0800 GMT.