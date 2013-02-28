* Predicts positive EBITDA in 2013, strong growth beyond
* 2012 EBITDA loss narrows to 51.1 mln euros
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Loss-making German pay-TV
operator Sky Deutschland said it would turn a core
profit this year and predicted strong growth thereafter.
The group said on Thursday it expected to make a profit
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after its
operating loss narrowed to 51.1 million euros ($67 million) last
year, when it benefited from a busy summer of sporting events.
Live sport broadcasts, movies and TV-series will attract
viewers in the future, it added.
Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it
was founded in the early 1990s, while it has invested about a
billion euros in the business.
Earlier this year, Sky raised capital with shareholder News
Corp increasing its stake to 54.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)