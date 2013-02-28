FRANKFURT Feb 28 Sky Deutschland AG : * Says Q4 revenues 357 million euro * Says Q4 EBITDA loss of 52.1 million euro * Says Q4 net subscriber growth was 151,000 * Reuters poll average for Sky Deutschland Q4 EBITDA loss was 50.9

million, Q4 revenues 360 million * Says full year 2013 EBITDA expected to be positive, and to grow strongly

thereafter