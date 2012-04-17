FRANKFURT, April 17 Sky Deutschland
expects top-flight German soccer to be a major draw for new
subscribers in the coming years, Chief Executive Brian Sullivan
said after the loss-making pay-TV operator won a lucrative but
pricey broadcast rights package.
"Once we get to the window when the new rights come into
play, which is effectively summer 2013, we are now the only
place where customers can go to watch Bundesliga on a live
basis," Sullivan said during a telephone conference on Tuesday.
Sky Deutschland, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
, will pay 485.7 million euros ($634 million) per season
for four seasons for rights to show Bundesliga matches via
cable, satellite, mobile devices and IPTV after beating Deutsche
Telekom in an auction.
Sullivan said the cost of the broadcast rights was fully
within Sky's existing funding. Sky Deutschland may also
sub-license some rights to Deutsche Telekom, but no such
agreement has been struck yet.