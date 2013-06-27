FRANKFURT, June 27 Pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland has agreed a deal to make German soccer
matches available to Vodafone Internet TV customers in
Germany, the companies said on Thursday.
The deal also includes other Sky packages ranging from the
UEFA Champions League to its movie packages.
Loss-making Sky Deutschland is shelling out a total of 485.7
million euros ($631.53 million) per season for the rights to
show Bundesliga matches via cable, satellite and internet TV.
Germany's Bundesliga matches draw an average television
audience of about 18 million people, only about a sixth of the
U.S. Super Bowl's viewership but still representing almost a
quarter of soccer-crazy Germany's population.