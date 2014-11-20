BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Sky Deutschland Ag
* Sky completes transaction funding with further £1.75 billion bond issuance
* This concludes all financing requirements for acquisitions of Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland, which were completed on 12 nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says same community noi for q1 declined 1.2% to $41.8 million