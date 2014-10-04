LAGOS Oct 4 Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank
AMCON has selected mid-tier lender Skye Bank, as
the successful bidder to buy nationalised lender Mainstreet
Bank, AMCON said.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had sought
bidders for the sale of its 100 percent stake in Mainstreet
Bank, one of three banks nationalised following a $4 billion
central bank bailout that saved several Nigerian lenders from
near bankruptcy in 2009.
An AMCON statement released on Saturday did not give details
of the agreed price of the sale.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)