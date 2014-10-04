(Adds background)
LAGOS Oct 4 Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank
AMCON has picked mid-tier lender Skye Bank as the
winning bidder for the nationalised Mainstreet Bank, AMCON said
on Saturday.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had sought
bidders for the sale of its 100 percent stake in Mainstreet
Bank, one of three banks nationalised following a $4 billion
central bank bailout that saved several Nigerian lenders from
near bankruptcy in 2009.
An AMCON statement did not give details of the agreed price
for the sale.
It said Fidelity Bank had been chosen as the reserve bidder
in the event that first choice Skye Bank and Cedar One
Investment Partners Limited could not complete the transaction
as agreed.
Last month, AMCON selected HBCL Investment Services Limited
(HISL), a private commercial bank, as the successful bidder to
buy the nationalised Enterprise Bank.
AMCON said its decision followed a "rigorous and competitive
bidding process" in which 25 foreign and local entities had
initially shown interest. Barclays Africa and local investment
firm Afrinvest acted as advisers for the sale.
Mainstreet, with over 200 branches, is the second of the
three nationalised banks to be put up for sale by AMCON, which
was set up to help resolve the 2009 banking crisis, triggered by
reckless lending and a stock market collapse in 2008.
Afribank, Spring Bank and Bank PHB, were nationalised in
2011. AMCON then recapitalised them and changed their names to
Mainstreet Bank, Enterprise Bank and Keystone Bank,
respectively.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Thomas and
Mark Potter)