LAGOS Oct 30 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell 12 percent to 14.56 billion naira ($91.83 million), compared with 16.55 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier bank in the nine-months to Sept. 30 rose to 102.04 billion naira from 94.13 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)