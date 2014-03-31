March 31 (Reuters) -

* Skyepharma plc proposed placing and open offer to raise £112m

* Skyepharma plc - placing and open offer of 58,684,614 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 191 pence per new ordinary share

* Skyepharma plc - issue price at 4.3 percent discount to closing price of ordinary share of 199.5 pence on 28 march 2014

* Skyepharma - proceeds to be used for early repayment & redemption of bonds & balance to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: