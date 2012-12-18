BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Dec 18 SkyePharma PLC : * FY trading has been in line with the board's expectations * To receive $8 million settlement from astrazeneca
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share