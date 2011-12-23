LONDON Dec 23 British drug delivery specialist SkyePharma said the European Drugs Agency would decide on its asthma therapy Flutiform after member states involved in the approval process failed to reach a unanimous decision in a final attempt.

The referral will impose a further delay of six to nine months on the key product, which if approved would compete with GlaxoSmithKline's Advair and AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

SkyePharma and its partner Mundipharma had hoped Flutiform would receive the green light after the summer, but although "almost all" member states involved in the review process agreed the product was approvable, it did not achieve a clear consensus.

A breakthrough was not achieved after a referral process, SkyePharma said on Friday, and the European regulator would now deliver a verdict using majority voting.

Chief Executive Axel Muller said: "Although this regulatory delay is disappointing for SkyePharma and potential patients we remain confident in the efficacy and safety profile of Flutiform and will continue to work closely with our partner, Mundipharma, to seek its approval in Europe as soon as possible."