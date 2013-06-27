MILAN, June 27 Sky Italia, a unit of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, has filed a suit for damages
against communications watchdog Agcom, claiming it acted in
favour of local Italian rival Mediaset, a spokesman for
the unit said on Thursday.
Sky Italia is seeking damages of 100 million euros ($130
million) from Agcom, alleging it allowed Mediaset unit
Publitalia to sell advertising space on both analogue and
digital TV channels in 2011, the spokesman said.
That move contradicted a previous decision by the regulator
and distorted the advertising market, the spokesman added.
Agcom declined to comment, while Mediaset, controlled by
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was not immediately
available for comment.
In 2005, the regulator called on Mediaset to use a different
advertising sales agency from Publitalia for digital
advertising.
A year later, Mediaset created Digitalia to sell advertising
for new digital channels.
A subsequent decision taken by Agcom in 2011 removed this
obligation, prompting Sky to appeal to an administrative court
which overturned the ruling.
In January this year Italy's highest administrative court
threw out a subsequent appeal by Agcom and confirmed the lower
court's ruling in Sky's favour.