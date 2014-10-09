* After flat opening shares squeezed as prospects seen weak

* Bain Capital in partial cash-out, no decision on full exit

* Investors still primed for better showing by Recruit (Adds comments from Bain, context on Recruit IPO)

By Ritsuko Ando

TOKYO, Oct 9 Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Co Ltd served up a bland market debut on Thursday, its stock falling 4.3 percent as investors snubbed a $700 million sale devised to allow private equity owner Bain Capital to cash out on part of its stake.

After opening flat at an initial public offering price of 1,200 yen apiece, stock in Skylark was changing hands for 1,149 yen at 0425 GMT. Shares in the company behind some of Japan's best-known, low-priced chain restaurants had been priced at the bottom of their bookbuilding range.

Skylark's debut, along with an imminent $2 billion IPO by temporary staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd, have being closely watched as a gauge of investor appetite for new listings after a string of weak, high-profile listings in 2014. But investors have cautioned that a tepid response to Skylark might be company and sector-specific, rather than boding ill for Recruit, operating in an industry with robust demand.

"In Japan, we really can't say that the restaurant industry is a growth industry, as the population is declining," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management Japan Co. "Even the lower range of the IPO was high... For Skylark we can't clearly see where the driver in profits will be."

Exits by private equity owners have often failed to enthuse other investors, and most of the Skylark sale proceeds of about 75.3 billion yen ($698 million) went to Bain. The sale meant the firm, which bought Skylark in 2010, reduced its holding to around 66 percent, taking into account an over-allotment option.

Skylark also operates in a consumer sentiment-exposed industry that is pressured by worries over a weak yen, raising operating costs like fuel bills, and the possibility of another sales tax hike.

It expects a net profit of 12.9 billion yen on revenue of 337.9 billion yen for the current fiscal year. Industry competition is stiff, with rivals including Saizeriya Co , Zensho Holdings and Japan's McDonald's Holdings Co, 49.9 percent-owned by McDonald's Corp.

The market had braced for a sluggish debut after Bain lowered the number of shares for sale as well as pricing the deal at the lower limit of an indicative range.

David Gross-Loh, a Managing Director at Bain, said it curbed the offering amount because it believed the shares had room to rise from the IPO price of 1,200 yen.

"We felt there was a still a lot more upside going forward," he told Reuters by telephone. "It wasn't that there wasn't enough demand."

He also said Bain would decide when to exit the rest of its investment depending on how the shares performed.

"We haven't really made a decision when we will begin to sell the rest. Generally speaking, we own companies, on average mathematically, for around five years...but we've had public stocks like Domino's Pizza in the United States which we've owned much longer than five years."

Recruit's IPO, Japan's second-largest listing this year, is due on Oct. 16. The recruitment company priced the offering at 3,100 yen, the top of its bookbuilding range, raising expectations that it could break a run of flops among big Tokyo listings.

Shares in screen supplier Japan Display, Tokyo's biggest IPO this year at $3 billion, have sunk over 40 percent from their listing price on worries about falling smartphone screen prices and tough competition with Asian rivals.

(1 US dollar = 107.8900 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)