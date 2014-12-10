* Skymark in talks with four funds on capital injection

By Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly

TOKYO, Dec 10 Japan's low-cost Skymark Airlines Inc will hold talks on code-share flights with rival ANA Holdings and seek fresh funds from investors, measures that could provide a lifeline for the loss-making carrier.

A Skymark spokeswoman said the airline was in talks with four investment funds to sell one of them a less than 25 percent stake early next year. She declined to give further details.

Skymark, which began code-sharing talks with Japan's second-largest carrier Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) last month, will also hold similar talks with their bigger rival ANA.

An ANA spokesman said the airline had received a request for assistance from Skymark and that talks would begin next week.

Skymark's shares ended 17 percent higher at 271 yen ($2), their highest level in more than four months.

Hurt by stiff competition from ANA and JAL, Skymark's woes deepened when European aircraft maker Airbus in July cancelled the $2 billion sale of six A380 aircraft after the budget carrier struggled to raise cash to pay installments.

Analysts said raising capital would help Skymark retain its independence. The airline, which began flying in 1998, had been a rare case of a small carrier in Japan able to thrive without becoming an affiliate of either JAL or ANA Holdings.

"The prospect of a capital injection like this is really good for Skymark. They have a lot to pay in penalties to Airbus," said Ryota Himeno, an analyst at Barclays.

"They could have asked for one from ANA or JAL but that means they wouldn't have been able to remain an independent company but this way they probably can," he said.

Both ANA and JAL stand to gain from code-sharing with Skymark as the budget airline has the rights to 36 slots at Tokyo's busy Haneda airport.

The decision to ask ANA for help in addition to JAL has been orchestrated by Japan's Transport Ministry, local media reported.

While ANA is interested in code-sharing talks with Skymark, it is reluctant to pursue a three-way agreement that would also benefit JAL, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

It may, however, be difficult for ANA to argue a competitive disadvantage at Haneda, where it and its affiliates and partners have about half of the 465 domestic slots. JAL has 184.5. ($1 = 119.6000 yen) (Additional reporting and writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)