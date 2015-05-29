(Adds Skymark lawyer comment, context)
By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO May 29 Japan's failed budget carrier
Skymark Airlines Inc submitted a restructuring plan
for court approval on Friday despite opposition from the two
main creditors owed about two-thirds of its roughly 300 billion
yen ($2.4 billion) debt.
Skymark plans to enter discussions with creditors to seek to
convince them to accept the restructuring plan, a lawyer for the
airline told reporters at a news conference in the capital on
Friday. The plan, submitted to Tokyo District Court, calls for
major creditors to forgive 95 percent of Skymark's debt.
The two biggest creditors, European jet maker Airbus Group
and aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd
, have both threatened to block Japan's biggest airline,
ANA Holdings, from buying a 16.5 percent stake in
Skymark, a feature of the restructuring plan.
"We will make utmost efforts through discussions" with
Airbus and other creditors to secure acceptance for the revival
plan, said Skymark lawyer Takeo Nakahara.
Airbus is opposing ANA's participation in a bid to persuade
ANA to buy a number of Airbus jets, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters this week.
Skymark ran into financial trouble after embarking on an
ambitious expansion programme that included plans to fly A380
superjumbos on overseas routes. Unable to keep up with payments
for the jets, Skymark opted for bankruptcy in January after
Airbus scrapped the sale and demanded a $710 million
cancellation fee.
ANA senior executive Toyoyuki Nagamine said on Friday the
airline would not buy aircraft as a means to support Skymark.
Appearing at the Skymark news conference, he said ANA believes
it will maintain long-established friendly relations with
Airbus.
An official at Airbus' office in Tokyo said no one was
available to comment.
Intrepid's claims on Skymark total 115 billion yen and
Airbus's 88 billion yen, the Skymark lawyer said.
Skymark has until July, when creditors are slated to meet to
discuss revival plans, to persuade Airbus and Intrepid to drop
their opposition to ANA's participation. Intrepid declined to
comment.
By gaining a stake in Skymark, ANA would win access to more
valuable landing rights at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport. ANA
already controls more than half of the landing slots at the
capital's downtown airport, and adding more would bolster its
lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.
Under Skymark's plan, a fund formed by Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc and the Development Bank of Japan
would take a combined 33.4 percent stake, while private equity
firm Integral Corp maintains its 50.1 percent stake.
($1 = 123.7600 yen)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)