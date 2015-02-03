TOKYO Feb 3 The top bankruptcy creditors for
Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc are international leasing
companies, including an Irish unit of General Electric Co
, according to the carrier's reconstruction filing.
GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd (IPO-GCAS.HK) is owed
$125.1 million, followed by AWAS Aviation Trading Ltd at $116.5
million, according to the Jan 28 filing with the Tokyo District
Court, seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Both companies are based in Dublin.
The next biggest creditors are the California-based Aviation
Capital Group Corp, owed $63.4 million, and aircraft
lessor Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management LLC, a unit of
Babcock & Brown Ltd, owed $63.0 million.
Skymark's biggest domestic creditor is the Civil Aviation
Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism, owed 2.92 billion yen ($24.9 million), the filing
shows.
Japan's leading independent budget airline filed for
protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09
billion yen, blaming a weak yen and a dispute with Airbus Group
NV for its financial straits.
Of roughly 250 creditors, 160 are owed 1 million yen or
more, Skymark said.
($1 = 117.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Additional reporting by Maki
Shiraki and Emi Emoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by
Stephen Coates)