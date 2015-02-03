* Bankruptcy plan could mean ceding control to rivals
* Seeks tie-up to cut costs on fuel, leasing
* Biggest creditors GE Capital Aviation, AWAS Aviation
(Recasts with new details, context)
By Antoni Slodkowski and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc
is looking for a "business sponsor" to help it emerge
from bankruptcy, a move that could eventually give control of
the fiercely independent budget carrier to its rivals.
Japan's biggest budget airline, which sought protection from
creditors last week, said a sponsor could help it cut costs and
increase revenue, according to a Jan. 28 court filing seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
The filing does not name any potential sponsors but refers
to fuel and aircraft-leasing arrangements that suggest the
sponsor could be rival carriers including Japan's two big
carriers, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines Co
(JAL).
Gaining control of Skymark will give a sponsor airline
access to its valuable landing rights at Tokyo's crowded Haneda
airport. The discount carrier holds 36 landing slots at Japan's
main domestic hub.
Last week, Japanese fund Integral Corp offered to rescue
Skymark, while ANA, the country's biggest carrier, has said it
was waiting for more information before deciding on whether it
would take part in any bailout package.
In the filing, Skymark said that it could cut costs through
joint fuel purchases and boost revenue by jointly selling
tickets "if a business sponsor is chosen at an early date".
A Skymark spokesman said his company is not in a position to
comment on the court filing. A lawyer representing Skymark's
bankruptcy proceeding was not immediately available for comment.
Skymark filed for protection from creditors with total
liabilities of 71.09 billion yen.
According to the filing, GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd
(IPO-GCAS.HK), a unit of General Electric Co, is owed the
most at $125.1 million, followed by AWAS Aviation Trading Ltd at
$116.5 million. Both companies are based in Dublin.
The next biggest creditors are the California-based Aviation
Capital Group Corp, owed $63.4 million, and aircraft
lessor Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management LLC, a unit of
Babcock & Brown Ltd, owed $63.0 million.
Skymark's biggest domestic creditor is the Civil Aviation
Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism, owed 2.92 billion yen ($24.9 million).
($1 = 117.1800 yen)
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki and Emi Emoto; Writing by
William Mallard; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)