TOKYO May 29 Japan's failed budget carrier
Skymark Airlines Inc submitted a restructuring plan
for court approval on Friday despite opposition from the two
main creditors owed about two-thirds of its roughly 300 billion
yen ($2.42 billion) debt.
Skymark plans to enter discussions with creditors to seek to
convince them to accept the restructuring plan, a lawyer for the
airline told reporters at a news conference in the capital on
Friday. The plan, submitted to Tokyo District Court, calls for
major creditors to forgive 95 percent of Skymark's debt.
The two biggest creditors, European jet maker Airbus Group
and aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd
, have both threatened to block Japan's biggest airline,
ANA Holdings, from buying a 16.5 percent stake in
Skymark, a feature of the restructuring plan.
($1 = 123.7600 yen)
