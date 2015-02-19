TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese financial services
provider Orix Corp has expressed interest in
participating in the reconstruction of budget airline Skymark
Airlines Inc, two people familiar with the situation
said.
Skymark, which filed for bankruptcy last month and agreed on
a sponsorship deal with Tokyo-based fund Integral, is seeking
co-sponsors to help it turn around its business.
Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies to
submit expressions of interest. Airlines will have until Feb.
23.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd, Japan's second-largest
carrier, said earlier on Thursday that it would not participate
in the rescue plan.
Orix is a diversified financial services company whose
businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and
corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team.
