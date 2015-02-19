(Adds ANA Holdings, Orix as potential participants)
TOKYO Feb 19 Japan's biggest airline ANA
Holdings Inc and financial services provider Orix Corp
have expressed interest in participating in the
reconstruction of budget airline Skymark Airlines Inc,
people familiar with the situation said.
Earlier on Thursday Japan's travel agency H.I.S. said it was
interested in taking part in the reconstruction while Japan
Airlines Co Ltd, Japan's second-largest carrier, said
it would not participate in the rescue plan.
Last month Skymark filed for protection from creditors with
total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($597 million). It agreed
on a 9 billion-yen sponsorship deal to keep the business going
with Tokyo-based fund Integral and is now seeking co-sponsors to
help it turn the business around.
Orix is a diversified financial services company whose
businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and
corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team.
Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies such as
Orix and H.I.S to submit expressions of interest. Airlines have
until Feb.23.
In July last year planemaker Airbus Group revoked a
$2 billion contract for six of its A380 superjumbo jets and
subsequently filed a lawsuit in December in a dispute with
Skymark concerning unpaid deposits.
Skymark said its downpayments for the jets and fuel
contracts became a difficult financial burden as the yen plunged
last year.
The airline owns valuable runway slots at Tokyo's crowded
Haneda airport.
($1= 119.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by
Edmund Klamann, Greg Mahlich and Keith Weir)