* Several firms interested in Skymark bailout
* Interested parties to work out rescue plan by May 29
* Skymark filed for creditor protection in Jan
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's second largest brokerage
Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Shinsei Bank Ltd
are interested in taking part in the bailout of Skymark
Airlines, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
Trading house Sojitz Corp and taxi company Nihon
Kotsu also said they wanted to participate in the rescue package
for the budget carrier.
Shinsei and Daiwa declined to comment. The sources declined
to be named because the matter remained confidential.
Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies to
submit expressions of interest in bailing out Skymark while
airlines have until Feb. 23.
Airline ANA Holdings Inc and financial services
provider Orix Corp have also expressed interest in
taking part in the reconstruction, sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
Last month, Skymark filed for protection from creditors with
total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($597 million). It agreed
on a 9 billion-yen sponsorship deal to keep the business going
with Tokyo-based fund Integral and is now seeking co-sponsors to
help it turn the business around.
Interested parties will then have until May 29 to work out a
rescue plan before submitting it to the Tokyo District Court and
seeking approval from Skymark's creditors.
Skymark is expected to start implementing the plan from
around the end of July.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Antoni
Slodkowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)