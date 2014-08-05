TOKYO Aug 6 Skymark Airlines Inc plans
to withdraw from operations at Narita International Airport as
it prepares to pay possible penalties over the cancellation of
its order for Airbus aircraft, public broadcaster NHK
reported on Wednesday.
The Japanese carrier plans to halt flights from Tokyo's
Narita airport and close its office there as early as
end-October, NHK reported on its website, without saying where
it obtained the information.
Representatives from Skymark were not immediately available
for comment.
Last week, Skymark warned of uncertainty about its ability
to stay in business if it had to pay penalties to Airbus. Its
quarterly loss also widened sharply and it said it would take
steps to improve its financial situation, including exiting
unprofitable routes.
Skymark's order for six A380 superjumbos was revoked after
it was unable to get financing for the deal. It said Airbus was
demanding "an extraordinary amount of compensation" for the
cancellation.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)