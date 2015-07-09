(Corrects paragraph 8 to reflect that Delta's stake in
Aeromexico is 4.17 percent, not 17 percent)
MIAMI, June 8 Delta Air Lines Inc is
hoping to strengthen partnerships with carriers in South Korea,
Mexico and Brazil, and it has been approached about investing in
Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines, Delta's president Ed Bastian
told reporters Monday.
The comments, made on the sidelines of the International Air
Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting, reflect Delta's
focus on streamlining flight service through cross-country
partnerships and ventures.
Bastian declined to comment on the status of the Skymark
investment talks and what their outcome might be. Aircraft
leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd, the biggest
creditor of Skymark Airlines, is seeking another sponsor for the
failed budget carrier instead of ANA Holdings Inc, a
Japanese rival airline bidding to take part in the
restructuring.
Skymark holds landing slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that
U.S. airlines consider valuable, as a treaty limits U.S.
carriers to four slots there. A Skymark investment could pave
the way for greater Delta service to Asia, where U.S. airlines
are competing vigorously to grow.
Delta is also interested in growing its relationship with
long-time partner Korean Air Lines Co Ltd after
their ties were weakened by Delta's acquisition of Northwest
Airlines, which already had extensive Asian routes and competed
with KAL, Bastian said.
"We've been working hard with our Korean colleagues to
reestablish a solid base for the relationship," he said. "I'm
optimistic we'll find an answer" on how to proceed.
Delta is eyeing growth through partnerships across the
Pacific, too.
The airline recently petitioned the U.S. government for
antitrust immunity in a joint venture with Grupo Aeromexico SAB
de CV and Bastian said Delta already has a 4.17
percent stake in the carrier.
"We're working on" replicating alliances like the one Delta
has with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, where Delta's
stake is 49 percent, Bastian said.
Antitrust immunity would help the two airlines coordinate
schedules and prices for U.S.-Mexico flights.
Delta said it sees the potential for an antitrust immunized
joint venture with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA as
well, although that is "a little further behind" because the
Brazilian airline does not operate as many international routes.
