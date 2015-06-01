TOKYO, June 1 ANA Holdings Inc is not
considering withdrawing as a sponsor for Skymark Airlines Inc
, its president said on Monday, after aircraft leasing
firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd filed a rival restructuring
plan for the failed Japanese budget carrier.
"We are not aware of the contents of Intrepid's plan, but
there have been reports of its opposition and the plan that was
submitted on Friday has us as a sponsor and we will do what we
can to help Skymark's revival," ANA President Shinya Katanozaka
said at a press briefing.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly)