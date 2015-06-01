TOKYO, June 1 ANA Holdings Inc is not considering withdrawing as a sponsor for Skymark Airlines Inc , its president said on Monday, after aircraft leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd filed a rival restructuring plan for the failed Japanese budget carrier.

"We are not aware of the contents of Intrepid's plan, but there have been reports of its opposition and the plan that was submitted on Friday has us as a sponsor and we will do what we can to help Skymark's revival," ANA President Shinya Katanozaka said at a press briefing. (Reporting by Tim Kelly)