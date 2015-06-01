TOKYO, June 1 Aircraft leasing firm Intrepid
Aviation Ltd, the biggest creditor of Skymark Airlines,
is in the process of finding another sponsor for the failed
budget carrier instead of ANA Holdings, court documents
show.
The process is part of a restructuring plan for Skymark that
Intrepid filed at a Tokyo court on Friday to rival a revival
plan by Japan's biggest carrier ANA. Reuters obtained a copy of
the documents on Monday.
Skymark filed its own restructuring plan on Friday, despite
opposition from its two main creditors, Intrepid and Airbus
Group, which hold about two-thirds of its roughly 300
billion yen ($2.4 billion) debt.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)