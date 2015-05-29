(Repeats for additional subscribers, no changes in text)
TOKYO May 29 Failed Japanese budget carrier
Skymark Airlines Inc will seek court approval on
Friday for a revival plan despite opposition from creditors
Airbus Group and Intrepid Aviation Ltd, two
people familiar with the matter said.
European jet maker Airbus and aircraft leasing company
Intrepid have both threatened to block Japan's biggest airline,
ANA Holdings, from buying a 16.5 percent stake in
Skymark in a bid to persuade ANA to purchase or lease Airbus
jets, people familiar with the situation previously told
Reuters.
"Delaying the restructuring of Skymark would me a minus for
the big creditors too," one person with knowledge of the plan to
seek court approval said. The people who disclosed details of
Skymark's intentions spoke on condition of anonymity because the
matter wasn't public knowledge.
A spokeswoman for Skymark declined to comment.
Skymark has until July, when creditors are slated to meet to
discuss revival plans, to persuade Airbus and Intrepid to drop
their opposition to ANA's participation. With the jet maker and
the aircraft lessor holding around two-thirds of Skymark's debt
of around 300 billion yen ($2.43 billion), any plan to revive
the discount airline will need to be approved by Airbus and
Intrepid.
By gaining a stake in Skymark ANA's would win access to
valuable landing rights at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport. ANA
already controls more than half of the landing slots at the
capital's downtown airport, and adding more would bolster its
lead over local rival Japan Airlines Co.
Intrepid, Airbus and ANA all declined to comment on the
spat.
Other planned Skymark sponsors include Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc and the Development Bank of Japan,
which are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake.
($1 = 122.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)