Nov 18 Sky-mobi Ltd : * Announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2014 * Sees Q3 2014 revenue RMB 90 million to RMB 100 million * Q2 revenue fell 16.6 percent to RMB 116.6 million * Q2 loss per share RMB 0.02 * Q2 revenue fell 16.6 percent to US$19.1 million * Q2 loss per ads $0.00