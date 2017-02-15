WELLINGTON Feb 16 Sky Network Television
said that if it gets regulatory clearance to buy
Vodafone's New Zealand unit it will not hold off on the
deal to give rival Spark NZ time to challenge the
regulator's decision in court, as requested.
Sky, in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday, said
a number of parties including Spark and Trustpower had
sent it a letter asking it to hold off on the transaction if the
Commerce Commission ruled in its favour so that they could
initiate court proceedings.
The Commerce Commission is due to rule on the proposed
NZ$1.3 billion ($938 million) takeover on Feb. 23 and has
previously cited concern the deal would dampen competition from
rival broadband and mobile providers.
($1 = 1.3866 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Susan Fenton)