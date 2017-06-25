BRIEF-YMT to buy properties worth 6.89 bln won
* Says it plans to buy land and buildings worth 6.89 billion won from Sungwon J.S Co.,Ltd to expand production scale
WELLINGTON, June 26 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Monday said it was terminating the sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.
The two companies had been fighting the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($946.40 million) deal in February, but said in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that they were dropping their High Court appeal.
($1 = 1.3736 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 11 billion won in proceeds for investment