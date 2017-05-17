WELLINGTON May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.

The companies had already filed an appeal in March to preserve their rights to seek a review of the Commerce Commission's decision while they waited for the regulator to release its reasoning.

The amended notice filed this week made it clear the companies were moving forward with the appeal.

The Commerce Commission blocked the NZ$1.3 billion ($900 million) deal between New Zealand's biggest pay television provider and one of its largest mobile phone operators in February, saying it would create a monopoly on premium sports content. ($1 = 1.4403 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)