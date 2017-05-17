WELLINGTON May 18 New Zealand pay television
provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a
second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce
Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's
local unit.
The companies had already filed an appeal in March to
preserve their rights to seek a review of the Commerce
Commission's decision while they waited for the regulator to
release its reasoning.
The amended notice filed this week made it clear the
companies were moving forward with the appeal.
The Commerce Commission blocked the NZ$1.3 billion ($900
million) deal between New Zealand's biggest pay television
provider and one of its largest mobile phone operators in
February, saying it would create a monopoly on premium sports
content.
($1 = 1.4403 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)