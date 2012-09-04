WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charged China Sky One Medical Inc
and its chief executive with securities fraud and said the
company recorded fake sales of a weight loss product.
China Sky One inflated revenues in its financial statements
by booking $19.8 million in phony export sales, the SEC said.
The company, based in China, said in 2007 securities filings
it had entered into a distribution agreement with a Malaysian
company that would generate the sales, but never entered into
such an agreement, the SEC said on Tuesday.
The company's chief executive, Yan-qing Liu, certified the
overstated financial results, which appeared in financial
statements through 2010, the SEC said.
A lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The CEO could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The case is the latest in a series of actions the SEC has
taken against Chinese companies listed in the U.S.
Dozens of such companies, which often go public by merging
with shell companies, have disclosed auditor resignations or
bookkeeping irregularities.
China Sky One went public in the U.S. through a reverse
merger in 2006, the SEC said.
The company's auditor, MSPC, resigned in March after one of
the company's directors resigned and said he was having trouble
getting in touch with the company's finance executives.