By Ari Rabinovitch
| TEL AVIV, June 24
TEL AVIV, June 24 California-based skyTran has
teamed up with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to construct
the world's first public pilot project for skyTran's elevated
transit network.
A number of skyTran projects are being planned globally,
including in India and the United States, pending the success of
the pilot in Israel.
The pilot will be a 400-500 metre (yard) loop built at IAI's
campus in central Israel and, if successful, will be followed by
a commercial network in Tel Aviv in the coming years, skyTran
CEO Jerry Sanders told Reuters, without disclosing the cost.
SkyTran is a rapid transit system in which lightweight
two-person vehicles are suspended from elevated magnetic
levitation tracks. The skyTran vehicles in the pilot will cruise
at speeds of up to 70 km an hour but that will jump to 240 km an
hour at the commercial phase, Sanders said.
Tel Aviv if often gridlocked with commuter traffic as there
is no subway and many commuters travel by car.
"Tel Aviv is a world city. It's a destination for people
around the world. A center of commerce. Israelis love technology
and we don't foresee a problem of people not wanting to use the
system. Israel is a perfect test site," Sanders said.
The first components will be pre-assembled at skyTran's
headquarters at the NASA Research Park in California. The rest
will be constructed locally and the system should be running by
the end of 2015, Sanders added.
At the same time his company hopes to finalise preparations
for its first ever commuter line, which in the first phase will
be about 7 km (2.7 miles) long, consist of three stations, and
cost about $50 million to build.
Everything will be automated. Passengers will be able to
order a vehicle on their smartphone to meet them at a specific
station, and then head directly to their destination, cutting
travel time dramatically.
"It can handle 12,000 people an hour per guideway, and that
number grows exponentially with each additional guideway,"
Sanders said. "That is more than a light rail and equal to three
lanes of highway."
IAI, Israel's largest defense company, said it would bring
to the pilot its expertise in engineering, robotics and control.
