WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's dominant pay
television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 11 percent
rise in full year profit on a slight growth in revenue, the
broadcaster said on Friday.
The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television
services and is present in about half of all households, said
net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$137.2 million
($107.4 million) compared with NZ$123.7 million a year ago.
Analysts expected a profit of around NZ$129 million.
The company added nearly 9,000 new subscribers, with revenue
from added value services helping to boost revenue by 5 percent.
Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 12 cents a share
compared with last year's 11 cents a share.
It offers around 100 TV and radio channels, and also
operates free-to-air channel Prime Television, in competition to
TVNZ's two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel
Four stations.
