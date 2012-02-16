WELLINGTON Feb 17 New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 3.8 percent rise in its first half net profit as revenue increased, the broadcaster said on Friday.

The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services, said net profit for the six months to Dec 31 was NZ$62.7 million ($52 million) compared with NZ$60.4 million a year ago.

Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 11 cents a share compared with last year's 8 cents a share.

Shares in Sky TV, 44 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, closed on Thursday at NZ$4.95. The stock has fallen around 5 percent so far this year, compared with a near flat showing for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

It said it was earning more per customer from its higher value services, with total revenue rising 7.3 percent, with advertising revenue up 11 percent in the period.

Sky said the churn rate -- a measure of disconnections -- was 14.2 percent from 13.6 percent a year ago.

The company said it expected earnings to come in at the lower end of its previous forecast range of between NZ$120 million to NZ$125 million. Net profit for the 2010/11 year was NZ$120.3 million.

In November, Sky announced it will set up a new pay television service, Igloo, with the state-owned Television NZ, due to start in mid-2012.

It has said the establishment cost will reduce full year earnings by around NZ$1.6 million.

Sky offers around 100 TV and radio channels from the Cartoon Network to the Playboy Channel, and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television.

It competes against state-owned Television New Zealand's (TVNZ) two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations, all of whom co-operate in providing a free-to-air digital platform. ($1=NZ$1.20)