WELLINGTON Jul 25 A launch of a new television
service owned by New Zealand's dominant pay television operator
Sky Television Ltd and the state-owned Television NZ
has been delayed for technical reasons, the partners said on
Wednesday.
Igloo, which plans to offer a mix of free-to-air and pay
content, said it would not make its mid-year launch date, but
did not specify a start date, after feedback following trials.
"Our customer trial group has provided us with valuable
insights around a few small changes we need to make," said Chaz
Savage, General Manager of Igloo, adding the service was 95
percent ready.
The service, which has a new set top box and software, will
offer 11 channels, films, television series, and pay per view
sport.
Shares in Sky TV closed up a cent at NZ$4.98.
(Gyles Beckford)