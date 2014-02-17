WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand's dominant pay
television operator Sky Network Television Ltd on
Tuesday said it was considering offering up to NZ$100 million
($83.57 million) in seven-year retail bonds.
The unsecured unsubordinated bonds, which would have a fixed
rate, would be jointly lead managed by ANZ, Bank of New Zealand,
and Westpac. More details of the offer would be released in the
next two weeks, SkyTV said in a statement.
($1 = 1.1966 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)