WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Network Television Ltd on Tuesday said it was considering offering up to NZ$100 million ($83.57 million) in seven-year retail bonds.

The unsecured unsubordinated bonds, which would have a fixed rate, would be jointly lead managed by ANZ, Bank of New Zealand, and Westpac. More details of the offer would be released in the next two weeks, SkyTV said in a statement.

($1 = 1.1966 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)