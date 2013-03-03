WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand's dominant
television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd
confirmed on Monday that its major shareholder News Corp
is to sell its 44 percent stake.
It confirmed weekend media reports that brokers Deutsche
Bank and Craig Investment Partners would handle the sale of the
shares to institutional and retail investors.
Sky TV was placed on a trading halt and the disposal of the
shares is expected to take two days.
Shares in Sky, which has a near monopoly in pay television
services in New Zealand, closed on Friday at A$4.14 a share, the
stake would be worth about A$700 million ($714 million).
Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also
operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a
joint venture service with the state owned Television New
Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.