Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
LONDON Oct 10 Skywest Airlines Ltd : * Skywest rpt traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometres (rpks),
increased by 30% in September * Skywest charter traffic, which is measured by charter available seat
kilometres, fell 22% in September
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.