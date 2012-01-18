* Q1 rev up x pct

Cellphone chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc's quarterly profit rose/fell helped/hurt by increased/lower sales of smartphones and tablets.

Oct-Dec earnings rose to $x million, or x cents a share, from $60.8 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $x million from $335.1 million.

Q1 adj EPS $xx vs est $0.36

Q1 rev $x mln vs est $389.63 mln

Sees Q2 adj EPS $x-$y. vs est $0.28

Sees Q2 rev $x mln vs est $348.86 mln

Skyworks Solutions Inc's quarterly results beat/missed analysts' estimates, helped/hurt by increased/lower sales of smartphones and tablets, and the cellphone chipmaker forecast an upbeat/weak second quarter.

For Jan-March Skyworks, which competes with RF Micro Devices , Anadigics and Triquint Semiconductor , expects to earn xx cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $xx million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 28 cents a share after items on revenue of $348.86 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose/fell to $x million, or xx cents per share from $60.8 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Skyworks, which makes radio frequency chips that allow cellphones make and receive calls , earned xx cents per share.

Revenue for the company, which counts Apple Nokia and Samsung Electronics among its customers, rose xx percent to $xx million.

Analysts expected a profit of 36 cents per share on revenue of $389.63 million.

In November, Skyworks acquired smaller rival Advanced Analogic Technologies for $257 million to get access to its power management technology, which helps extend battery life in smartphones and tablets.

The deal will help Woburn, Massachusetts-based Skyworks add LG Corp 003550.KS and Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS to its existing customer base, which includes HTC Corp 2498.TW, Nokia NOK1V.HE and Apple Inc AAPL.O.

Shares of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company, which have halved in value since touching a year-high in February 2011, were up/down x percent in after-market trade. They closed at $x on Nasdaq on Thursday.