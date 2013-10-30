* Expects 1st-quarter adj earnings $0.66/shr vs est $0.65
Oct 30 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc
forecast current-quarter results above analysts' estimates as it
sells more analog chips used to connect machines to the
Internet, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.
Machine-to-machine connectivity, more commonly known as the
"Internet of Things", allows machines on both wired and wireless
networks to interact with one other.
The technology helps in detecting oil drill sites,
controlling traffic, monitoring cars and allowing medical
personnel to keep track of health of patients.
"We're already aligned with the major medical equipment
makers like GE Medical, Boston Scientific Corp and
Medtronic Inc," Skyworks Chief Executive David Aldrich
said on a conference call with analysts.
Skyworks, whose analog chips are also used in e-book
readers, cable modems and LED lighting, forecast first-quarter
adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share. Revenue is expected to
be $500 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 65 cents per share
on revenue of $494.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, whose radio frequency chips connect smartphones
and tablets to a network, counts Apple Inc's largest
contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd as its top customers.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Freedman said in September
that a tear-down of Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C models showed that
Skyworks and RF Micro Devices Inc had replaced the main
antenna switch previously supplied to iPhones by Peregrine
Semiconductor Corp.
Skyworks' net income rose to $84.2 million, or 44 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $61.6 million, or 32
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Skyworks earned 64 cents per
share, above the average analyst estimate of 62 cents. Revenue
rose 13.3 percent to $477 million, beating analysts' estimate of
$474.7 million.
The company's customers also include Google Inc,
Cisco Systems Inc and HTC Corp.
Skyworks shares closed at $24.48 on the Nasdaq.