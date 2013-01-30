(Adds forecast, CEO comments, updates share movement)
Jan 30 Skyworks Solutions Inc, a
supplier to Apple Inc, forecast better-than-expected
revenue for the traditionally slow second quarter, pushing its
shares up almost 15 percent in extended trade.
The company also reported higher-than-expected first-quarter
results on improved demand for its chips used to connect
cellphones to networks.
Skyworks said on Wednesday it expects revenue of $420
million for the current-quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting revenue of $415.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"For our second fiscal quarter we see continuing momentum as
key program ramps and growth in new product categories help to
offset normal seasonality," Chief Executive Dave Aldrich said in
a conference call with analysts.
Other Apple suppliers including audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic
Inc and chipmaker Broadcom Corp have forecast
weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue.
Skyworks' net income rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per
share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per
share on revenue of $450.5 million.
Skyworks shares were trading at $24.20 after the bell after
closing at $21.56 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane and Ted Kerr)