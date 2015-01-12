Jan 12 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to surge 9,978-10,596 percent y/y at about 375-398 million yuan ($60.46-64.17 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BTeoxa

