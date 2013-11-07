BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
Nov 7 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd
* Says total TV sales volume of the group in October decreased by 15 percent y/y
* Says the group recorded a decline of 14 percent y/y in overall TV sales revenue in October
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd