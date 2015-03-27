March 27 Slack, a business management services
startup, said a security breach in February may have compromised
user information including phone number and Skype IDs.
Slack provides communication tools that integrate with
several third-party applications such as Google Inc's
Hangout and Twitter. It counts New York Times Co
, Spotify and airbnb among its customers.
There was no indication in an ongoing investigation that
hackers could decode stored passwords, Slack said in a blogpost
on Friday. No financial or payment information was accessed
during the hack that lasted about four days. (bit.ly/1Nji5Rq)
The investigation detected "suspicious activity" in some
accounts, San Francisco-based Slack said. It has informed
affected users and team owners.
Cybercrimes have emerged as one of the biggest threat to
businesses, with companies such as Sony Corp and Target
Corp finding themselves at the receiving end in the
recent past.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)