A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2s3CqrD
Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files. The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software - such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp's Skype - so employees can do all their work within Slack.
San Francisco-based Slack has raised more than $500 million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8 billion at its last private financing round a year ago.
Both, Amazon and Slack were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.