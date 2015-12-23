SYDNEY Dec 23 Australian class-action law firm
Slater & Gordon Ltd could itself become the target of a
class action after its expansion into Britain resulted in a
profit downgrade and the collapse of its share price, a rival
firm said on Wednesday.
Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it had "carefully monitored
the events surrounding the precipitous decline" in Slater &
Gordon's share price - down 90 percent in eight months - and had
started taking registrations for a potential class action.
"These issues raise significant concerns about the timing
and accuracy of information released by (Slater & Gordon) to the
market," the Melbourne-based firm said in a statement.
Slater & Gordon, also based in Melbourne, made headlines as
the world's first listed law firm in 2007, and a suit would make
it the first class-action firm to be the defendant in a class
action pertaining to its disclosure obligations to shareholders.
It would be an especially uncomfortable milestone for the
one-time employer of former Australian prime minister Julia
Gillard, since its shares were trading at eight times their A$1
issue price as recently as April.
In March, Slater & Gordon said it was paying 637 million
pounds ($944 million) for the professional services unit of
British insurance firm Quindell Plc. Soon after, Quindell was
accused of accounting irregularities, leading to fierce selling
in Slater & Gordon shares.
Then in November, Britain raised the threshold for personal
injury claims, a move expected to affect Quindell's business.
Slater & Gordon confirmed its profit guidance on Nov. 30, only
to withdraw the guidance on Dec. 17, leading to further selling.
In Australia, a class action requires seven complainants.
The shares were down 6 percent at 93 cents on Wednesday,
while the broader market was up 0.8 percent.
A Slater & Gordon spokeswoman was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.6746 pounds)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)