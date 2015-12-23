* Class action would centre on Aug. 28 guidance - firm
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 23 Australia's biggest class-action
law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd could itself become the
target of a class action after its expansion into Britain
resulted in a profit downgrade and the collapse of its share
price, a rival firm said on Wednesday.
Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it had "carefully monitored
the events surrounding the precipitous decline" in Slater &
Gordon's share price - down 90 percent in eight months - and had
started taking registrations for a potential class action.
"You've got to start asking serious questions about the
quality of governance and internal accounting systems," Maurice
Blackburn principal Jacob Varghese told reporters in Melbourne.
Slater & Gordon made headlines as the world's first listed
law firm in 2007, and a suit would make it the first
class-action firm to be the defendant in a class action
pertaining to its disclosure obligations to shareholders.
It would be an especially uncomfortable milestone for the
one-time employer of former Australian prime minister Julia
Gillard, since its shares were trading at eight times their A$1
issue price as recently as April.
In March, Melbourne-based Slater & Gordon said it was paying
637 million pounds ($944 million) for the professional services
unit of British insurance firm Quindell Plc, making it one of
that country's biggest law firms. Soon after, Quindell was
accused of accounting irregularities, leading to fierce selling
in Slater & Gordon shares.
Then in November, Britain raised the threshold for personal
injury claims, a move expected to affect Quindell's business.
Slater & Gordon confirmed its profit guidance on Nov. 30, only
to withdraw the guidance on Dec. 17, leading to further selling.
Maurice Blackburn's Varghese said his firm, also based in
Melbourne, would question Slater & Gordon's decision to give
earnings guidance on Aug. 28 "in the circumstances of such a
chaotic year" then repeatedly confirm the guidance until a week
ago.
It would also question whether Slater & Gordon's disclosures
of risks surrounding the Quindell acquisition were "as fulsome
as they ought to have been".
More than seven complainants were expected to register, the
minimum number required for a class action in Australia.
Slater & Gordon shares were down 6 percent at 93 cents on
Wednesday, giving it a market capitalisation of A$326 million,
down from A$2.8 billion in April.
In a statement, Slater & Gordon said it has not been
notified of any legal proceedings and it will monitor the
situation.
